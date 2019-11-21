Earlier today, former judge and US attorney Steve Alm made an official announcement that he will be running for Honolulu Prosecutor.
The prosecuting attorney for Honolulu is currently Keith M. Kaneshiro. He served two terms from 1988 to 1996, then again from 2010 until now. Earlier this year, he announced that he would not seek re-election next year, as he is currently involved in a federal investigation.
- WATCH: Former judge and US attorney Steve Alm announces bid for Honolulu Prosecutor
- Take2: Trends at Wedding Week Hawaii
- Ask a Doctor: Samoa Measles Outbreak
- A $280m emerald was apparently destroyed in the Camp Fire; PG&E wants proof
- Hawaii’s Akeo, Leialoha land main card spots for Bellator Hawaii as 10 are tabbed from open tryout