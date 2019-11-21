WATCH: Former judge and US attorney Steve Alm announces bid for Honolulu Prosecutor

Earlier today, former judge and US attorney Steve Alm made an official announcement that he will be running for Honolulu Prosecutor.

The prosecuting attorney for Honolulu is currently Keith M. Kaneshiro. He served two terms from 1988 to 1996, then again from 2010 until now. Earlier this year, he announced that he would not seek re-election next year, as he is currently involved in a federal investigation.