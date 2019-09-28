WATCH: Dr. Oz tells Dog the Bounty Hunter “you’re a ticking time bomb”

On Monday, Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, went on The Dr. Oz Show, where he revealed that he has been diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism.

“I’m telling you as a friend,” Dr. Oz said, “you’re a ticking time bomb. You aren’t going to be here with your heart the way it is right now.”

This became a pathway to existential reflection for Chapman, whose wife Beth passed away three months ago.

“I said after Beth left, I’m not afraid to die. Oh, I’m afraid to die. I said, please let go of my heart, honey,” referring to his life-threatening heart condition, “quit squeezing my heart. So I take that back. I’m not afraid to [die], but I don’t want to.”

A pulmonary embolism occurs when something — in Chapman’s case, a blood clot — blocks the flow of blood going to the lungs. According to an interview with People.com, Chapman refused healthcare that he knew would help him. Now, however, he is on blood thinners, eating better, and trying to quit smoking.