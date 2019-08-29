WATCH: Citizen heroes recognized at Good Samaritan press conference

Mayor Kirk Caldwell and representatives from the Honolulu Emergency Services Department held a press conference today to recognize citizen heroes who saved the lives of others.
Watch the video above for full details on Hawaii’s Good Samaritans.
