If the Thirty Meter Telescope doesn't get built in Hawaii, it will still get built.

According to TMT Vice President Gordon Squires, all of the necessary permitting for the telescope to get built on the island of La Palma in Spain. “We are very pleased and grateful that the permits have been granted in La Palma," Squires said. "Mauna Kea remains the preferred site for TMT, but this is an essential step in the process for developing our 'plan B,' should it not be possible to build TMT in Hawaii. At this moment, there is no date set for determining our next steps for constructing TMT.”