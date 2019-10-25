WATCH: Acting Police Chief John McCarthy discusses recent arrest at Kalaeloa

Today, Acting Police Chief John McCarthy discussed a recent arrest at Kalaeloa, addressing claims that the man arrested — Stetson Duke Morales — was beaten and had a taser used on him at close range. Police video of the incident was shown at the press conference. The entirety of the conference, including the police footage, can be seen in the video above.
