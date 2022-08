HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation announced improvements to be made to the parking lot at Waipuilani Beach in Kihei.

County officials stated the parking lot will be closed starting Friday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 23 for re-striping and replacements.

Restrooms will remain open and are asking the public to avoid areas of construction.

For more information you can visit the Maui County parks web site.