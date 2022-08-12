FILE – A lockdown was lifted at Waipahu High School after police responded to a disturbance on campus in Waipahu, Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

HONOLULU ((KHON2) — A lockdown at Waipahu High School was lifted on Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Hawaii Department of Education.

The DOE said the school was on a brief lockdown at 12:45 p.m. because there was a disturbance on campus.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

No one was injured, the DOE said.

Police responded.

The lockdown was lifted.

The school plans to send a message to parents, said the DOE.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Police were still on the scene as of 1:40 p.m.