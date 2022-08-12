HONOLULU ((KHON2) — A lockdown at Waipahu High School was lifted on Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Hawaii Department of Education.
The DOE said the school was on a brief lockdown at 12:45 p.m. because there was a disturbance on campus.
No one was injured, the DOE said.
Police responded.
The lockdown was lifted.
The school plans to send a message to parents, said the DOE.
Police were still on the scene as of 1:40 p.m.