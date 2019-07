The Waimea swimming pool on Kauai is closed until further notice due to overnight vandalism.

Pool activities including youth swimming classes have been cancelled. Pool guards are contacting the swimmers’ parents of the closure.

According to Kauai County officials, staff reported finding feces in the pool on Tuesday morning.

For more information on the Waimea pool, you may call (808) 338-1271.

A police report has been made, and an investigation is ongoing.