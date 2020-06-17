Waianae man who died in early morning crash is identified along with off-duty sheriff who was hit trying to help him

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An early morning crash left 46-year-old Ioane Tafaovale of Waianae dead and 37-year-old off-duty sheriff Albert Rosario seriously injured after trying to help.

The fatal crash snarled traffic for hours during Tuesday’s morning commute . Those who were there and saw it happen said it was ‘surreal’ and it all ‘happened so fast.’

Waianae resident Jason Bellefuille is counting his blessings. He was driving to work east bound on the H-1 near the Kualakai Parkway when he was hit just before 5 a.m.

“It was pretty nuts, was pretty hairy. Makes you realize things,” said Bellefuille.

Witnesses said they saw a FedEx truck swerving right before Bellefuille was hit.

“I felt like somebody hit the back of my truck on the left back side, kind of like skimming off and I kind of did a fishtail. I went recover my truck but once I went recover, I saw the FedEx truck slam into the median,” said Bellefuille.

“I never see the guy eject from the FedEx truck. But then his van proceeded onto the road up the street with no driver then back up the hill and hit a light pole and just spun out and stopped right there.”

According to police, Tafaovale was thrown from the FedEx truck and landed in the west bound lanes of H-1, and later died.

Bellefuille said by that time others had pulled over to try and help.

Roderick Baker was there. He said they ran to the FedEx truck first. When they didn’t see the driver there, they looked on the other side of the road.

“We seen the guy lying in the middle of the third lane on the opposite side. Then we jumped over the wall. We was trying to wave down traffic and had like three cars that ran over the body already,” Baker said.

Off duty deputy sheriff Albert Rosario also stopped to help.

“(Rosario) went over there to check out the body and leaned down and checked the body and one car hit him,” Baker said.

Rosario was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Sheriff Al Cummings released this statement about the deputy sheriff Rosario after he was hit: “He didn’t hesitate to help someone in need. We commend him for his bravery and outstanding service and wish him a speedy recovery.”

In a statement FedEx said: “First and foremost we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the individual involved in this accident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”

According to police, speed, drugs and alcohol do not seem to be factors in the accident. Police are looking for a silver sedan that fled the scene after hitting Rosario.

Police are urging anyone with information about the accident to call the HPD Traffic Division at 723-3413 or CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.

