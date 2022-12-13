Dr. Alain Takamane will oversee the geriatric specialty center in Wahiawā Health. (Photo/Wahiawā Center for Community Health)

WAHIAWA, Hawaii, (KHON2) — Wahiawā Center for Community Health, commonly known as Wahiawā Health, announced that they are creating a new geriatric specialty center.

The new center will focus on optimizing healthcare for aging kūpuna in an effort to promote better health and quality of life for seniors.

The program is comprehensive, said Wahiawā Health, and allows for individualized care that takes into account the needs of each kūpuna. The program is being led by Dr. Alain Takane.

A board certified geriatric physician, Takane specializes in “providing medical care for the elderly population, many of whom have complex medical issues,” according to Wahiawā Health.

“As a community health center, Wahiawā Health is committed to fostering collaboration, while engaging and empowering patients, their families, caregivers and the community to increase access to care where it is needed,” said Bev Harbin, chief executive officer. “Our geriatric center is the latest specialty area that Wahiawā Health has developed to meet the health needs in our community.”

Takane grew up in Hilo and graduated from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine. She earned advanced degrees in public health in social and behavioral health sciences.

According to the National Council for Aging, at least 80 percent of kūpuna have at least one chronic health issue with nearly 68 percent having two. A 2021 report by the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development said that one in five residents in Hawai’i are over the age of 65.

The facility dedicated to kūpuna health is located in Suite 106B at the Wahiawā Center for Community Health.