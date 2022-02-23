HONOLULU (KHON2) — Volcanic Voices is an artist collective focused on creating an inclusive space for people of Oahu to express themselves fully.

Zarqui Omar, or otherwise known as Z From Baltimore, started this collective two years ago with the intent on providing the community with entertaining events full of positive vibes and memorable moments.

“I was inspired by the lack of platforms available after the start of the pandemic for artists to express themselves,” said Omar. “The poetry community came to a standstill, and we felt a responsibility to continue it on for the artist that uses it as an outlet.”

He said his favorite part about providing this platform is connecting and networking with other artists as well as sharing and listening to others express themselves fully.

Omar said supporting local and black-owned businesses can mean something as big as buying a ticket or merchandise. He said he also appreciates when people share a flyer or tell their friends about an event.

He describes his work as producing events at various spaces around the island with different venues.

“Hosting an inclusive show for all people to come and speak their minds,” said Omar. “We also provide workshops for artists that prefer just surrounding themselves with like-minded individuals and writing without judgment.”

Their next upcoming event called Black Voices Matter is happening Feb. 25 and 26 and will be featuring America’s Got Talent Season 15 Winner Brandon Leake, as well as Black Poets, Comedians, and Musicians from across the island at the Moana Valley Theatre.

He said being a Black business owner in Hawaii has been great, like giving him multiple opportunities to meet and connect with other Black people out on the island and to also connect and form ties with local people as well.

Omar said while he runs Volcanic voices, he still works a day job. However, his goal is to run this full time and see it grow to its full potential.

“I am motivated by my love for the stage,” said Omar. “I feel the most alive and fully myself when I am up there. I also love building bonds with other artists that blossom into beautiful friendships.”

To purchase tickets for this upcoming event head to Volcanic Voice’s website.