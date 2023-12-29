HONOLULU (KHON2) — The month of November broke the three month decline in visitor arrivals, however visitor spending continues to drop.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) revealed a total of 731,233 visitors landed on the Hawaiian Islands in November 2023, a 0.3% increase from last year.

Visitors who arrived November 2023 spent a total of $1.53 billion, whereas in 2022 they spent $1.57 billion, a 2.4% decrease.

National gas and diesel prices predicted to drop in 2024

“I think the increase is mostly when we look at the total increase in the visitor spending for the first 11 months was 6.2%. And if you compare with the 2019, the increase was about 18%,” said Chief State Economist, Dr. Eugene Tian. “I see from 2019 is mostly inflation, mainly because of the hotel room increase. The hotel room rate increases between 2019 to 2023 now because increases of 34%.”

With Maui opening up, officials hope for an even bigger increase in visitor arrivals.