Virtual meeting will be held to discuss plans before Aloha Stadium’s possible demolition day in late 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the Aloha Stadium closes in on its demolition day as early as late 2022, the Hawaii Society of Business Professionals (HSBP) will be hosting a panel to discuss plans for the stadium and its 73 acres surrounding it.

The virtual webinar will be live on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. After registering for the event, a virtual meeting link will be provided.

“A redevelopment of this magnitude brings many potential opportunities for local businesses,” said HSBP President Warren Miyake.

Topics discussed in the meeting will focus on community needs, challenges being faced and how businesses can be involved.

Tickets to attend the meeting will be $25 for the public. For members of HSBP and the Hawaii Association of Realtors, tickets will be $10.

Featured speakers will include Hawaii State Sen. Glenn Wakai, Chair of the Aloha Stadium Board Ross Yamasaki and the State of Hawaii Public Works Administrator Chris Kinimaka.

“With project leaders expecting to receive stadium replacement proposals around the middle of 2022, excitement will definitely be building for the future plans of this New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District,” Miyake said.