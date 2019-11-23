Violent Waikiki purse snatching victim speaks out

According to Honolulu CrimeStoppers, there have four robberies in Waikiki just in the last week.

On Friday, Nov. 15 around 7:30 in the evening, Michelle Pak was waiting outside of the Monte Vista apartment complex for a taxi when a man violently snatched her purse from her arms.

“I was holding onto it like this and all of a sudden I just felt someone grabbing it from behind,” Pak said about the traumatizing night.

Pak began praying after her body was thrown to the cement sidewalk.

“I was praying to God. I said, ‘Please, just at least let me live,'” she said.

Pak had numerous scrapes and was bleeding from the attack. A week later, and she is still in serious pain.

“The pain underneath was so grueling, like I was in tears,” she said about the moments after the incident.

Sgt. Chris Kim with Honolulu CrimeStoppers said he believes the suspect had a plan.

“He does his surveillance. He goes up to the door way of this building right here and he kinda times it. He waits until the coast is clear. He double back at which time he grabs the purse and takes off running,” Sgt. Kim said.

The suspect ran off to a getaway car, according to CrimeStoppers.

Sgt. Kim said this should be a reminder to everyone to always be alert of your surroundings.

“These people they scope out the areas. They’re going to look for easy targets. They’re going to look for females with bags just kind of hanging off to the side,” Sgt. Kim said about what thieves are looking for in potential victims.

He adds that often times thieves will target people not paying attention and looking at cellphones.

“We just have to remind people that we live in a day and age now where we always have to be vigilant,” Sgt. Kim added.

Pak wants the man who did this to her to understand the hurt he caused.

“It’s not just the physical part. It’s the mental part. I have anxiety. I’m scared to go out anywhere at night,” she said.

Pak is visiting Hawaii, and said the robber took her money, keys and her only form of identification to go home.

If you have any information or recognize the man in the video, call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.