Violent purse snatching downtown and the victim said the suspect was on a moped

HONOLULU(KHON2)–Another violent purse snatching. This one in downtown early Friday evening. Lenie Urbano, 56, was just steps from her home when it happened.

“I was walking because I get off the bus right there,” Urbano said.

She is a little scraped-up and said her ribs are still bruised after her purse was snatched outside her building on North Kukui Street just after 7P.M. Friday.

“As I’m walking… I didn’t know there is a man behind me. And suddenly I heard motorcycle sounds and I stepped (to the side) to give way for the motorcycle just going to pass by.”

The person was riding the moped on the sidewalk, but he didn’t just pass her by like she’d expected.

“When I turned my head…I didn’t totally turn my head because they grabbed my bag,” she explained.

Urbano said she tried to hold on to her purse, but the momentum pulled her to the ground.

“And I’m screaming and I’m asking for help from the men that were standing (nearby).”

But she said no one came to help her.

And she watched as the suspect took off down the road and made a left of Mauna Kea Street.

Urbano is still shaken up.

“I heard that lots of people were victims of bag snatching, but I don’t know what kind of places they were going to.”

Urbano said she’s lived downtown many years and is frightened at how dangerous things have gotten.

“It’s scary nowadays in Chinatown– not like before. Before it was just peaceful. You can go and walk alone.”

In the last week alone there have been three reported robberies within a half mile of where Urbano’s purse was stolen according to HPD’s crime mapping website. Anyone with information about this crime should contact police.