WAIALUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police said the investigation continues at a Waialua home where police officers found the bodies of a 38-year-old man and a three-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

Police said this was an apparent murder-suicide involving the father and son.

The medical examiner has not yet released the names, and police have not shared a motive, but neighbors said nothing seemed out of the ordinary, they would see the father and son go walks often.

The Domestic Violence Action Center CEO Nanci Kriedman said it is important to stay vigilant for those who may be in need of help.

“After catastrophe like this people rise up and pay attention and look around and become more alert, and then it fades into the background, and it recedes in people’s consciousness,” Kriedman said. “And what we want to say is, we can’t afford to let it recede into the background.”

Kriedman said calls into their helpline increase after tragedies like this one, from those who are afraid for their own safety.

She said kindly checking in on people can help them feel supported, which can make a difference.

Kriedman said, “I think what I am encouraging us to do as a community is to follow our instincts and to use with grace the opportunity to ask questions that are supportive.”

Meanwhile, the Parents and Children Together Executive Vice President of Intervention Programs Dr. Marie Vorsino said these types of cases are extreme and traumatic for the family and close friends. She said offering support and being patient is the best help the community can offer them.

“Not forcing the individual to talk, not forcing the kiddo to talk,” Vorsino said. “But when they’re ready, being there to listen being there to you know, give them a hug, being there to sit there on the beach, or on the couch, and, and just listen to what they’re experiencing.”