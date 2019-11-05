VIDEO: Local food industry leaders voice concerns over proposed ban on all plastic food packaging

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Hawaiian Airlines today announced ticket sales have begun for a third daily nonstop flight between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (HND) and the Hawaiian Islands.

The new daily service from Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) to HND begins on March 28, 2020, several months ahead of the 2020 Olympic Summer Games.

The airline received U.S. Department of Transportation approval this summer for the new slot, allowing earlier departure and arrival times at Tokyo Haneda and enabling substantially more connections for guests traveling to and from cities throughout Japan with codeshare partner Japan Airlines.

“As the leading U.S. carrier for service between Japan and Hawai‘i, we are pleased to offer our guests convenient and effortless travel options by adding a third daily flight between Tokyo Haneda and Hawai‘i,” said Theo Panagiotoulias, senior vice president of global sales and alliances at Hawaiian Airlines.