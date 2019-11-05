VIDEO: Local food industry leaders voice concerns over proposed ban on all plastic food packaging

Local food industry leaders gathered on Tuesday morning to voice their concerns on Bill 40, which proposes a complete ban on all plastic food packaging. The gathering in its entirety can be watched in the video above.
