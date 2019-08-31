VIDEO: HPD holds press conference to address scammers imitating police officers

Captain David Chang spoke to the press today about a recent string of scam phone calls. Scammers pretend to be police officers, claiming that the person receiving the call has outstanding tickets in their name. They then ask for personal or financial information. In at least one case, the scammers changed their voicemail to sound like the HPD’s voicemail, adding an extra veneer of authenticity to the scam.

“We want to remind the public that HPD will never ask for personal information, financial information, or payments over the phone,” Chang said.

Three such incidents occurred over the course of three days, which prompted the presser.

When asked what people can look for to indicate that they may be talking to a scammer, Chang said it can be hard to “determine whether or not you’re speaking to an officer. But just remember, in these scams people are usually looking for personal information or money. So as a reminder, don’t release any personal information or financial information.”

The HPD wants to let the public know that these scams happen regularly, and although they often target the elderly, anyone can be on the wrong end of one.

Impersonating an officer over the phone is a misdemeanor that can lead to a year in prison and a $2000 fine. If you have been contacted by one of these scammers, HPD asks you to report it to the police department, Crimestoppers, or through HonoluluPD.org.