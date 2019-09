“Da Bug Doctor” Andrew Nowinski, a retired termite and pest controller, will host a workshop this Saturday about how to manage pests with household items. He stopped by KHON2 News to preview some tips.

The workshop will take place from 10:30am to noon on Saturday, September 14th at the Halawa Xeriscape Garden on 99-1268 Iwaena Street. It costs $5 for the general public, and advanced registration is required. To register, call 808-748-5315 or email workshops@hbws.org.