HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honoring and remembering our nation’s heroes. The annual Wreaths Across America Day painted a beautiful scene Saturday morning at Punchbowl.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Seven-hundred volunteers placed fresh wreaths and ribbons on graves to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s an opportunity to honor them, remember them and teach our children to remember them,” said Lt Gen. Jamie Jarrard, U.S. Army.

“It’s really beautiful to come here and smell the pine and to look at section a to see where all the world war ii veterans are buried and just know that these individuals that came out today came out to honor them,” added Gene Maestas of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

The centuries old tradition honors veterans active duty military and their families.

The event brings out those who just wanted to pay tribute and others who had personal stories.

The goal of Wreaths Across America Day is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

“Well I’m active duty in the U.S. Navy and we’re trying to teach the kids what it means to serve and I think they’re starting to get old enough where they know the sacrifice that those before us have come and we’re learning what freedom means right?” said Suzie Alford.

Those that attended the event said, it’s important to remember our nation’s heroes during this holiday season and all they have sacrificed for our country.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

‘The opportunity to remember all those who came before us that allow us to enjoy the freedoms today that we can choose who we worship, we can choose what we teach our children,” added Lt Gen. Jamie Jarrard, U.S. Army.