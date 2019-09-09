USS Olympia returns to Pearl Harbor after 7-month, around-the-world deployment

On Saturday, the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia returned to Pearl Harbor from a seven-month, around-the-world deployment.

During its deployment, the USS Olympia departed from Oahu, then went through the Panama Canal, the Strait of Gibraltar, and the Suez Canal. It conducted port visits in Greece and Gibraltar. Additionally, 35 sailors earned submarine warfare qualifications, and 29 achieved advanced supervisory qualifications.

Commissioned in 1984, the USS Olympia is the country’s oldest serving nuclear-powered submarine. It will depart for Bremerton, Washington for inactivation.