HONOLULU (KHON2) — In honor of the U.S. Coast Guards 232nd Birthday, Pearl Harbor Historic Sites is offering free entry to USCG service members.

U.S. Coast Guard active duty, retired members and their dependents (with ID) are eligible for a “Free Pass Day” at Pearl Harbor Historic Sites on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Free admission to:

Battleship Missouri Memorial

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum

You may also receive a free self-guided audio tour and the Pearl Harbor Virtual Reality Experience from Pacific Historic Parks.

Coast Guard military members and dependents can also gather at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center Bell Court at 3:30 p.m. for a special 4 p.m. USS Arizona Memorial boat program on Sunday, Aug. 6.

This program will be capped at 145 visitors, first come first served.

A valid military ID must be presented at the ticket booth.

You can visit their website for more information.