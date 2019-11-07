University of Hawaii welcomes award winning author Jordy Rosenberg to Words@Manoa reading series

Award-winning author Jordy Rosenberg will speak at University of Hawaii for the ongoing Words@Manoa reading series.

Rosenberg is a professor of literature and gender studies at The University of Massachusetts-Amherst and author of Confessions of the Fox, a reimagining of the life of 18th century London thief Jack Sheppard. It was recognized as one of the Best Books of 2018 by dozens of publications, including The New Yorker, Huffington Post, LitHub and more. The New York Times called it “A mind-bending romp through a gender-fluid, 18th-century London” and “a joyous mash-up of literary genres shot through with queer theory and awash in sex, crime and revolution.”

Rosenberg’s other writing has appeared in The New York Times, Los Angeles Review of Books, The Rumpus, and Boston Review, among others.

The reading takes place next Wednesday, November 13th at 7:00 p.m. at 410 Kuykendall Hall. It is free and open to all.