HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines has four aircrafts in its fleet, one of which will be taking flight in 2024.

Hawaiian Airlines released details about its new flagship aircraft, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, that will be in service beginning early next year.

The first of 12 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners is set to arrive this November.

Interior:

This fuel-efficient plane will travel at a lower cabin altitude with enhanced turbulence sensors and a more spacious interior by adding 79 extra comfort seats that have more leg, hip and shoulder room.

The design of the interior is based on the voyagers who first sailed the Pacific Ocean by observing the sun, stars, winds and waves.

New Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 787 design and features. (Courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines)

We take pride in sharing our home with our guests, and the design and details of this product truly reflect what it means to be the flagship carrier of the Hawaiian Islands.” Avi Mannis, chief marketing and communications officer at Hawaiian Airlines.

The lights above the overhead bins will directly correlate to the sky of the destination whether that is a sunrise, sunset, or night sky.

New Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 787 design and features. (Courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines)

The wind and waves will be represented in curved designs throughout the 300-seat aircraft on the carpet and seats. Passengers will also see panels depicting Koa woodgrains. All of which represent Hawaii’s natural elements.

Accommodations:

Passengers will be able to electronically dim their windows and have access to free in-flight entertainment, including Hawaii-made music videos.

The seating area will also have multiple charging outlets.

The Leihōkū Suites:

Leihōkū, which means lei of stars in Hawaiian, is the new class of premium travel with 34 enclosed suites and seats that recline flat.

New Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 787 design and features. (Courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines) New Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 787 design and features. (Courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines)

The ceiling will have lights resembling the stars in the night sky when activated,

New Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 787 design and features. (Courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines)

Click here for more information about the incoming Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.