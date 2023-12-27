HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is asking the public to help identify a body found near the Second Ditch in Kekaha, also known as Targets.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The initial report was filed on Dec. 16. when KPD and DOCARE responded to a report of a body at a campsite under kiawe trees.

Officials said the person had long hair, but was unrecognizable due to the advanced stage of decomposition, but was found wearing a University of Georgia t-shirt, green and white floral surf shorts, and camouflage pants.

On Dec. 26, an official autopsy found no foul play and that the individual is possibly male. However no missing person reports were filed with KPD.

This investigation is ongoing. If you or another individual have any information regarding this missing person, please contact KPD Dispatch at (808) 241-1711 or submit a tip on the Kauai Crimestoppers website.