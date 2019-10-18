Uncertain future for The Arts at Marks Garage

The Arts at Marks Garage has been a gathering place for local artists for nearly 20 years. However, the future of the Chinatown location is up in the air.

Donna Blanchard, a board advisor for the Arts at Marks Garage, said the organization needs to raise money in order to stay.

The Arts at Marks Garage is used for exhibitions, performances and other collaborations.

Michelle Sorensen, the owner of Tea at 1024, is hosting a tea party fundraiser for the Arts at Marks Garage on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 2-4 pm at the Kumu Kahua Foyer.

For more information on tickets to the “Mad Hatter’s Afternoon Tea Party” click here.