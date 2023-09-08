HONOLULU (KHON2) — Roughly 1,000 people paddled out this afternoon at Ukumehame on Maui to honor those who were lost and to heal.

People could be seen cleaning debris from Leialii, giving free meals out at Hanakoo Beach. Hotels were preparing to reopen amid the tears and laughter of people reuniting with those they hadn’t seen in an entire month.

“I’m going to start crying, it’s great we’re all together but when I think about the gravity of why we’re together it’s a lot. We’re here because we’re celebrating and grieving together,” said Kula resident Jo Marie Tyrrell.

A sea of red as people held hands and cheered while others cried, simply ovrwhelmed by emotion.

“This is beautiful, this is insane,” said Maui resident Liana Funai. “So many people came out, it’s a blessing to be here. I’m happy to be here.”

Lahaina resident Diane Pratt lost her home. but feels grateful she has a place to stay.

“It’s huge, it’s been a nightmare and on the other hand, the outreach of the community has been beautiful. I feel like if there is any time to be on Maui, it’s now. I’ve never felt more closer to the people than I do now,” said Pratt.

After a prayer, a helicopter flew over the event, dropping flowers on everyone as it went by.

“I think when it’s somethings so big like this it doesn’t matter how long it’s been because Lahaina is all of us it’s part of our daily lives here, surfing,” added Tyrrell.

“No more Lahaina so it’s an adjustment for all of us. It’s quite painful but celebratory,” she continued.