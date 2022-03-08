HONOLULU(KHON2) – Imagine traveling abroad for a loved one’s funeral and finding out that a war’s broken out in your hometown the following day. That’s exactly what happened to a Ukranian woman who flew in to Hawaii a few weeks ago.

Alena Zhura, her six year old daughter, and her mother are staying with family while in Hawaii. It’s a world away from her home town of Kyiv. Though her heart longs to return, she believes she can do more from here.

Zhura’s return flight to the Ukraine was scheduled for Tuesday night. She flew to the islands for her ex-husbands funeral in late February. The day after the services, Russia invaded her hometown.

She watched the news as her vibrant hometown, where many friends remained, was bombed.

“I just started crying because first it’s despair, pain and stress,” Zhura said. “This is like living in a movie.”

“It’s a survival mode for everyone.”

She’s spoken to her father, who is in a small village outside of the town and so far he is safe. She said many friends are living in bomb shelters. They are taking things one day at a time.

She said her ex-husband’s family in Hawaii has been very supportive. She appreciates all the kind words and support she’s received from them and others who’ve reached out to help her and her family.

Still, she said she’s homesick and there’s nothing more she’d love than to go home, but she didn’t want to be a burden on the system — another refugee along with a million other Ukrainians fleeing the war. So she’s chosen to stay in Hawaii and is doing what she can help those back home.

KHON: “How do you want to affect change? “

“By talking to people, meeting people, raising awareness,” she said. “I want people to know the truth about what’s happening.”

Zhura said she’s inspired by the way people back home have come together and she hopes to help bring Ukrainian refugees to the USA where it’s safe.

“I’ve been in contact with people that I know here. Now we’re trying to figure out some plan because the greater things can be achieved as a group.”

She also hopes more people will step up and help. She believes that if everyone helps just a little it will make a big impact.