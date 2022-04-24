HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization released its updated report on the Economic Impact of Astronomy on Hawaii.

The UHERO report gives examples of the spillover effects of a viable astronomy industry in Hawaii.

The spillover are local businesses, technology and jobs that provide services to astronomy that can be used in other industries or in another applications.

“A summary of the report was initially released in January of this year,” said Greg Chun. “This updated report provides a more complete context and explanation of what the report covers. The total direct expenditures of astronomy in the state total about $110 million. That results in about $111 million in economic impact statewide. The bulk of that impact in Hawaii County.”

One example of a spillover business the report gives is Bear Machinery.

Bear Machinery is in Kāne‘ohe. The company has technology that is vital in astronomy. Their work can also be used in the military, oceanography, healthcare and in aerospace.

According to the UHERO report, Bear Machinery clients include Boeing, HSI Electric Boat and Beachside Lighting.