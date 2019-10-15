UH medical student wins prestigious scholarship

Jester Galiza, a second-year student at University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine, won the prestigious National Health Service Corps (NHSC) scholarship. The scholarship will completely cover the remainder of Galiza’s UH tuition.

The NHSC scholarship is highly competitive. Only 200 scholarships were awarded out of 1,899 applicants.

Galiza is an Ewa Beach native and Campbell High School graduate. His parents immigrated to Hawaii from the Philippines, and he is the first person in his family to graduate college. He is set to become a primary care physician, and is expected to graduate from the John A. Burns School of Medicine in 2022.