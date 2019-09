Poet Emily Jungmin Yoon will speak at UH Manoa tonight at 7:00 p.m. in 410 Kuykendall. It is the first Words@Manoa event of the Fall semester.

Yoon grew up in Korea and Canada and is the author of two books of poetry: “A Cruelty Special to Our Species” (2018) and “Ordinary Misfortunes” (2017).

The event is free and open to the public.