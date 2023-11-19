HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii Community College is hosting free job trainings to help the community find a job via their Good Jobs Hawaii initiative.

The trainings are said to provide options for people to learn new skills and earn industry credentials in the healthcare, clean energy, skilled trades and technology industries.

Registration is now open for a range of online and in-person training sessions with varying durations on Good Jobs Hawaii’s website.

According to UH, more than 2,630 Hawaii residents have enrolled in the trainings offered since January.

“The outcomes for our students who have participated in this program have been phenomenal,” said Marshall Norman, program manager for the Good Jobs Hawaii Initiative. “Many of them, who have completed their courses, are now successfully employed in the workforce.”

Training that will be offered starting in January 2024 includes:

Healthcare jobs Certified nurse aide Pharmacy technician Mental health technician

Technology Jobs CompTIA A+ Security+ Network+ AWS Cloud

Skilled trades and clean energy jobs Commercial driver’s license Carpenter pre-apprenticeship Renewable energy Solar safety



“What I liked most about the certified nurse aide program is the real life interactions that we got and the real life scenarios that we got when we were practicing our patient care,” said Kennedy McLean, former student. “I was hired at the Queen’s Medical Center and I felt absolutely exceptional after I got that position. It’s been my dream to work with patients.”

More than $5.5 million in funding is available from various funding sources for tuition. Eligible applicants receive tuition assistance for courses and other training costs such as books and industry certification exam fees. Most trainings provide a 100% tuition subsidy to cover all costs.

For more information visit, Good Jobs Hawaii.