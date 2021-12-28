UH moving classes online for first 2 weeks of spring semester

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many in-person classes at the University of Hawaii system will temporarily move online for the first two weeks of the spring semester, UH announced on Tuesday.

The university cited the recent surge in cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant for the move. UH is among dozens of other colleges and universities to make the move to online courses.

The first day of spring semester classes remains Monday, January 10 with a full return to scheduled course delivery on Monday, January 24.

Courses that can be “effectively taught online” will make the move and each campus will make that determination based on population density and COVID-19 conditions in that area.

Students and employees should check with their campus for information specific to their classes.

“We are not changing course modalities but merely making this adjustment to maximize the safety of our campuses including those who may be returning from another island or farther,” said UH President David Lassner in an announcement to students. “We are disappointed to take this action but believe it is appropriate to protect the health and safety of our students and employees.”

As of January 3, all UH students and employees are required to be fully vaccinated OR have a university approved medical or religious exemption. Those with an approved exemption are required to regularly submit proof of a negative test to the LumiSight UH daily health check app. Students who are 100% online are the only exception to the vaccine requirements. Everyone is also required to wear face masks when indoors and when outdoors near others.