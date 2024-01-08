HONOLULU (KHON2) — Current and prospective space engineering students at the University of Hawaii at Hilo should look forward to all the new improvements and facilities coming their way.

The University of Hawaii announced their plans to establish a space engineering and instrument development center at UH Hilo’s Institute for Astronomy’s facilities.

The space will be used to provide UH students with hands-on training with different instruments used for space missions and ground telescopes.

“We are on the verge of investing in place-based research and training of our students and faculty on Hawaiʻi Island, where space engineering and advanced manufacturing are at the forefront of a high-tech industry that can support a locally based, well-educated and highly paid workforce,” UH Vice President of Research and Innovation Vassilis L. Syrmos said.

UH Manoa is known to be in the top 15% of engineering schools in the country that also provide aerospace programs. UH Institute for Astronomy (IfA), UH Hilo, and UH Manoa’s College of Engineering (COE) are collaborating to create more high-paying jobs on the Big Island and across the state of Hawaii, as well as expand Hawaii’s technology sector.

UH IfA Director Doug Simmons said they want these jobs to go to local kids, as most of the well-paying jobs typically go to non-residents. He believed it would be good for them, their families, and the community to increase stability in the astronomy sector.

The program has already received $2 million from the state to get started, but facilities are expected to cost $30 to $40 million to construct. Construction is expected to be completed by 2030, however may be delayed depending on how much funding can be secured.