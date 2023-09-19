HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lahainaluna seniors choosing to further their educational journeys at UH are eligible for full rides at any UH campus.

The university announced to the class of 2024 on Sept. 18 that they would be offering full scholarships to every Lahainaluna High School senior that would cover tuition, fees, books and supplies for full and part-time students.

The offer extends to any of UH’s 10 campuses.

“We are deeply grateful to the University of Hawaiʻi for providing our seniors with the opportunity to pursue higher education without having to worry about tuition and other costs. This means so much to our ʻohana, and we look forward to our Lunas taking advantage of UH’s generous support,” Lahainaluna Principal Richard Carosso said.

Since many LHS students had to make alternate plans for school, the scholarship will be open to any student who was enrolled as a senior at LHS on Aug. 7. 2023, regardless of where or how they currently attend school.

“The seniors of Lahainaluna High School faced COVID in their freshman year, and now they and their families face unimaginable challenges around loss of ʻohana, homes, jobs and personal treasures,” said UH President David Lassner. “We are extending these scholarship offers to create at least one bright spot for these students and their families, to help them see a path forward to a better future.”

The university said they will work closely with the DOE and LHS to make the process of receiving the scholarship as easy as possible for students and their families.

This initial commitment to the Lahainaluna Class of 2024 is for one academic year while UH seeks external or internal funding to extend these scholarships for a full two or four years of college, depending on the campus the student attends.

Additional details are said to be provided in the coming weeks and will be updated on KHON2 when they do.