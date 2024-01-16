HONOLULU (KHON) — Degrees earned from University of Hawaii campuses have become more affordable, offering a bigger return of investment over the last decade.

A UH Economic Research Organization report found the following on lifetime earnings:

$2.8 million for bachelor’s degree holders, 27% higher compared to those who left the program without a degree

$2.7 million for Associate of Science (AS) and Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree holders, 22% higher than compared to those who left without a degree

33% higher for certificate holders compared to those who left without completing their program (nine years after graduation)

Those who receive an Associate in Arts degree find they have an even larger return on investment due to the lower costs of community college tuition.

“The main takeaway is that despite this narrative at the national level that college degrees aren’t a worthwhile investment, we’re finding that specifically from the University of Hawaii campuses, a college degree is definitely a worthwhile investment,” UHERO research economist Rachel Inafuku stated.

Researchers also found in-state UH tuition to decrease by three to five percent over the last decade. Tuition is expected to remain frozen throughout 2027.

“One of the things that we’ve really tried to do over the past few years is to ensure that our tuition isn’t increasing at the same rate as other states have seen their tuition increase,” said UH Vice President for Academic Strategy Debora Halbert.

UHERO also reported that students who qualify for federal financial aid and completed college “significantly boosts economic mobility for individuals from lower socioeconomic households.”

UH proposed to expand the Hawaii Promise Scholarship to all 10 campuses to further aid students in their college completion journey.