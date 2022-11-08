HILO, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The National Park Service has announced that Uēkahuna Overlook will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to protect nēnē nesting and breeding.

NPS said the closure will begin in the afternoon west of the Kīlauea Overlook, which will remain open and accessible.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Visitors who are planning on hiking in the area can go about one-third of a mile west of Kīlauea Overlook. There will be a sign marking the closure along Crater Rim Trail, according to NPS.

NPS added that Drivers with vehicles over 25 feet in length will not be allowed to proceed west on Crater Rim Dr. beyond the Kīlauea Military Camp.

For park visitors, NPS included some advice for your visit to the park.

Most importantly, do not feed the wildlife. Feeding causes them to seek out people and vehicles which is very dangerous for their safety.

Also, watch out for nēnē as you are driving. Park roads are a part of their habitat; so observe the speed limits, watch for nēnē crossing signs and keep a vigilant eye.

The nēnē is Hawaii’s goose species. They have recovered from near extinction in 1952 when only 30 nēnē existed, said NPS.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

NPS added that since their recovery efforts began in the 1970s, there are now close to 200 nēnē living and thriving in the park.