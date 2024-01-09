HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Kailua-Kona residents were arrested and charged on Jan. 9 with multiple offenses linked to two suspected fentanyl overdoses at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC).

On Jan. 4, HCCC requested emergency medical attention to two inmates who were found unresponsive and semi-responsive. They were transferred to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room.

The overdose left one inmate, a 56-year-old man from Pāhoa, dead. His cellmate, a 33-year-old man from Hilo, was treated and later released.

Hawaii police reported that detectives found a “white rock-like substance, which they believe to be fentanyl, and three other items wrapped in latex within the cell where the suspected overdoses occurred.” A total of 57.03 grams of fentanyl was recovered.

The two suspects, a 41-year-old male and 37-year-old female, were arrested at HCCC after detectives recovered 3.24 grams of fentanyl between the two.

The male suspect carried 2.24 grams on his person and has a bail set at $85,000. Detectives also recovered a total of one gram from the female suspect’s mouth, with her bail set at $45,000.

Both were charged with prison contraband and drug offenses.