HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two people were displaced after a fire in Makiki that started on Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Makiki Heights Drive.

No one was injured.

A single-story home had smoke and flames blazed from the home when fire crews arrived, HFD reported.

Fire officials said the two people in the home were able to get out safely on their own before fire crews arrived. After a search, fire crews searched the home and confirmed no one else was inside.

The fire was completely extinguished shortly after midnight.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the two people who were in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The cost of the damage done to the home has not been determined.