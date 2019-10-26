Two Kauai women in their 60’s in critical condition after being hit by a jeep

Two Kauai women in their 60’s are in critical condition after being hit by a jeep early this morning. Officials say they were crossing Kuhio Highway near Ala Road at the time. The driver was not hurt. Kuhio highway was closed for about 3 hours while police investigated.

