Two Japanese tourists robbed at gunpoint in Waikiki

There’s been another purse snatching in Waikiki. This time, suspects targeted a 63 year-old woman from Japan during a violent armed robbery last night around 10:30 p.m. The victim’s son was with her and was also assaulted.

Suspects took the woman’s bag near the Waikiki Sand Villa Hotel where the victims were staying. The 63 year-old woman and her son were walking to their hotel just before the violent attack unfolded. Police say four men armed with guns pulled up in a vehicle. Two of them got out and grabbed the woman’s bag. That’s when the woman’s son intervened, but he was assaulted.

Sources say the suspects drove off in a white car with stolen license plates. The mother and son went to the hospital with minor injuries and were released. The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii — a group that helps tourists who are victims of a crime — tells us they’re traumatized. Retired circuit court judge Steve Alm said the violent crimes that have taken place recently are scary. He says under current state law, an armed robbery carries a 20-year sentence.

Judge Steven Alm: “I don’t know if it would be fair to make it a higher penalty for tourists versus local people — nobody should be victim of an armed robbery. So I really think it’s a question of law enforcement getting organized, working with the US attorney’s office, working with the Honolulu prosecutor’s office, to try and go after those folks and get them arrested and encourage the judges to send them to prison.”

Honolulu police tell us no arrests have been made at this time.