HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the two people who were found dead in a Waikiki apartment on Friday, July 29.

The man who was fatally stabbed was Clayton Yuechi, 66, of Honolulu, according to the medical examiner. His cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries. The Honolulu Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The woman who was found dead in the apartment was Thuy Ta, 64, of Honolulu, according to the medical examiner. The medical examiner did not release the cause of her death.

A murder investigation has been opened after two people were found dead in a Waikiki apartment on Friday, July 29, according to the Honolulu Police Department. It happened around 8:45 p.m.

A woman allegedly fatally stabbed the man, according to the police investigators.

Police said it appears the woman then overdosed on prescription medication.

Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Ed Gibbons, resident manager the Palms Condominium told KHON2 a family member went in to check on them and found them.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

“Called HPD immediately after that. our security escorted them up there and found one of the bodies. I think they’re separate rooms if i’m not mistaken,” said Gibbons. “Our building is an ohana. We’re all family here so we know everybody.”