Two children struck by vehicle in Kalihi on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two children were hit by a vehicle in Kalihi on Oahu.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7 near Linapuni Elementary School.

EMS crews treated 4-year old boy and a 14-year-old boy.

The 4-year-old boy was treated at the scene.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Honolulu Police Department reports there are no arrests.