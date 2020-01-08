Two brazen robberies in two days target women

HONOLULU(KHON2)–Two brazen robberies in two days. They are just the latest in an ongoing string of violent crimes targeting women in Honolulu.

In one of the robberies the suspect violently attacked a woman–stealing her purse at a busy grocery store in broad daylight.

In the second, the suspect held two elderly women at gunpoint who were on their morning walk. They are crimes that has everyone on edge.

Sunday, a 55 year-old woman was attacked in the Don Quijote parking lot on Kaheka Street just before noon.

Sergeant Chris Kim of Crimestoppers explained that the crime was caught on tape and described what it showed.

“You do see the driver walking to her car and you see the Lexus– he starts to reverse the vehicle. At that point, the rear passenger jumps out, grabs onto the victim’s purse and there’s a physical confrontation that ensues. There was a struggle and at some point (the suspect) is able to get away with her purse,” Kim explained.

According to a source, the woman was grabbed from behind, taken to the ground and punched in the face.

Kim said that once the suspect had the woman’s purse, he jumped back into the stolen white Lexus SUV with the license plate # TGT507, which was driven by a second suspect.

“The suspect who grabbed her purse is approximately five foot, seven inches tall weighing about 160 pounds, medium build…the second male who is actually the driver–we do have pretty good surveillance video of him walking in front of the store–he’s also been described to as an unknown male approximately five foot, eight inches tall weighing a 170 pounds he was dressed also in black,” Kim said.

Then Monday, an 80-year-old woman and a 77-year-old woman were on their morning walk along Ala Napunanai Street at 5:30A.M. when a suspect pointed a gun in their faces.

Sources said that the suspect approached both of the victims from a car that had pulled over across the street. He stopped them, held them at gunpoint and asked for their bags.

At least one of the women handed over her bag and the suspect fled in the vehicle according to a source.

Salt Lake residents are worried.

“It’s shocking,” Jason Mathews said during his afternoon run in Salt Lake just a few houses from where it happened. “It’s not something you’d expect from this area.”

“What I heard about those two ladies getting attacked, that bothered me. It bothered me a lot,” said Pat, another resident who didn’t want to give her last name out of fear.

Pat has lived in Salt Lake for 30 years and said she has noticed crime has gotten worse.

“We didn’t use to have to lock our doors…Now me and all of my neighbors have alarm systems on our homes…It’s scary and I don’t know what to do about it,” Pat said.

Kim is urging members of the community to come out and share anything they know about either of these crimes.

“There’s a lot of these types of things going on and unfortunately they are instances where our kupuna are being targeted…Enough is enough. The island, the community as a whole needs to get involved. If you know who is involved in these crimes, go ahead and report it to us at Crimestoppers at 953-8300. You can make the call anonymously,” Kim said.

Kim also suggested that it would a good idea to have someone accompany kupuna on their daily walks or errands to help prevent them from being targeted by criminals.