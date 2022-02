HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 10-year-old and 12-year-old boy were in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Waipahu.

The incident happened near Kahaunui Street while the two boys were both riding on an electric bike.

The hit caused the two boys to be thrown off the bike and caused multiple injuries.