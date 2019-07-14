Two-alarm house fire in Hauula

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A two-alarm single-story house fire broke out in Hauula on Saturday, July 13, around 6:56 p.m.

It happened on Honomu Street.

Nine units staffed with 31 personnel were on scene.

HECO was notified and arrived on scene to secure a downed powerline.

It was reported that an adult male lives in the home, but it was unknown if he was still inside. Firefighters conducted primary and secondary searches with no one being found. There were no fatalities.

The first unit arrived at 7 p.m. to find the house 50 percent engulfed in fire.

The fire was brought under control around 7:13 p.m. and was later extinguished at 7:54 p.m.

The fire is currently under investigation and a cause has yet to be determined.

Damages have been estimated to be $478,950 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents.

It is unknown if the building had smoke alarms but it did not have fire sprinklers. The HFD will continue to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings. It is the most effective way to protect your property and safeguard lives from a fire.