Turn lemons into lemonade: Manoa boy raises money for Shriner’s Hospital in honor of his grandmother

HONOLULU (KHON) – Nainoa Tindle has been selling homemade lemonade since he was 5 years old.

In 2020, at age 10, he pivoted from a self-proclaimed “capitalist” to a fundraiser. Nainoa took the profits he earned that year and donated it to Toys for Tots.

Nainoa is nearly 12 now and still selling lemonade.

“We set up at the Puu Pia trail, in the back of Manoa up on Alani Drive,” he explained.

This year, he is selling lemonade in honor of someone special.

“I’m doing it in honor of my grandma who passed away in August. She was operated at Shriner’s Hospital completely for free when she was young.”

Nainoa hopes to raise $2,000 for Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Honolulu.

“If I raise at least $1,000, my grandma will get a memorial brick. It will have her name engraved into it, and will be put in the front of the hospital,” said Nainoa.

Once the fundraiser is over, Nainoa said he’ll continue to set up his lemonade stand every year, for a good cause.

“We are going to try to do it every year for two weeks. Or at least four days over the course of two weekends,” Nainoa explained.

“I’m very proud of him, for being socially conscious. I think it’s important for kids to understand there’s more than what’s in their immediate world,” said Nainoa’s father, Chuck Tindle.

Nainoa also has an online fundraiser called Nanoa Virtual Lemonade Stand to raise money for the hospital.