Two of the luckiest turkeys in America are living their best lives in our nation’s capitol. The birds, named Bread and Butter spent the weekend at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC because they will be pardoned by president Trump tomorrow. Only one bird will get the official pardon but both birds will be free to spend their retirement at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, joining previous pardon recipients Peas, Carrots, Wishbone, Drumstick, Tater and Tot.
- Wet weather returning to Kauai Wednesday and Thursday
- Anticipated national record-setting travel day to increase wait times in Hawaii airports
- Sweet potatoes are the most Googled Thanksgiving side dish in Hawaii
- Turkeys live it up in DC hotel before getting pardoned
- Humane Society hosts Deck the Howls reading event for the keiki