Tulsi Gabbard’s staff to hold Hawaii Island workshops on financial assistance for rural and distressed communities

Staff from Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s office will hold free Federal Grants 101 workshops this month in Kona and Hilo to provide information on federal grants and financial assistance for rural and distressed communities.

The Kona workshop will take place on Monday, September 23rd, from 9am-12pm at West Hawaii Civic Center.

The Hilo workshop will take place on Tuesday, September 24th, from 9am-12pm at the Hawaii County Building.

To RSVP for the workshops, visit gabbard.house.gov/rsvp or call 808-541-1986.