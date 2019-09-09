Tulsi Gabbard makes statement against impeaching Donald Trump

In an interview on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard came out against impeaching president Trump.

“I think it’s important for us to think about what is in the best interest of the country and the American people,” Gabbard said, “and continuing to pursue impeachment is something that I think will only further tear our country apart.”

However, this does not mean the congresswoman supports the president.

“Make no bones about it: We need to defeat Donald Trump. But I think it’s important for our country’s sake and our future that the voters in this country are the ones who do that, and I believe that we will.”

This sentiment mirrors a recent Monmouth University poll which showed more than half of the 800 respondents disapproved of the president, but only 35% were in favor of impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) has also come out against impeachment. Other democratic candidates for president such as Kamala Harris (D-California) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) have come out in support of starting impeachment proceedings, along with 132 House Democrats.